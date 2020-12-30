Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Target Price at €126.40

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.40 ($148.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

SIE stock traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €117.40 ($138.12). The company had a trading volume of 902,680 shares. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a one year high of €133.39 ($156.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €111.63.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

