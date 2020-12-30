Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $646.85 Million

Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post $646.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $609.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 442,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

