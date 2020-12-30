Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EKSO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

EKSO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 389,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.