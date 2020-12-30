CROAT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $121,079.92 and $5.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,392,407 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

