Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $352.46 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $352.46 million and $81.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014086 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008305 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007677 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

