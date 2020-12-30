Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.81 million and $18.37 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00013921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00571462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00156094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00306180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00050300 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,975,178 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.