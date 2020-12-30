Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.58

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as high as $30.43. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 32,930 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7792387 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 115.21%.

In other Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) news, Director Luc Bachand bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,042.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

