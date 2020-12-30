PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.07. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 717,651 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 319,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 274,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.