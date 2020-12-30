Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.95

Shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.95 and traded as high as $35.59. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 225,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$35.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.99. The firm has a market cap of C$14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9126759 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

