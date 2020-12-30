Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.87

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.87 and traded as high as $11.16. Spok shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 103,465 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 49.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spok by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spok by 75.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Spok in the third quarter worth about $178,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

