Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.69. 589,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,407,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

