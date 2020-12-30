Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $114.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 395,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

