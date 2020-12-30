Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $16.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delek US by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 61,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 1,100,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

