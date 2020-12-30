Maecenas (ART) Trading Up 187.1% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 83.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $291,103.02 and approximately $84.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 187.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00275555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00024839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01942167 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

