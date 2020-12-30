Airbloc (ABL) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and OKEx. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $141,492.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

