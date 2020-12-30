BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $283.94 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 5% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $283.94 million and $77.01 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00129576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00571174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00155853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00306404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00050308 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,964,143,827 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

