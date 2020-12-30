Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,913. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $728.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.