CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 856,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 716% from the average daily volume of 104,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

CYBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 69,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

