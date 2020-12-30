RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Down 12%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. 522,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 105,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.