RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Down 12%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.05. 522,353 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 105,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
