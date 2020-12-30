resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.14

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 35201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth $265,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 56.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth $3,123,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

