VeriME Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01936825 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

