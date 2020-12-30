XYO Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $148,970.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, YoBit, BitMart and DEx.top. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00275078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01936825 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, KuCoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.