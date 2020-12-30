BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 244,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,878. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

