Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALPN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,516,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 97,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,811. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

