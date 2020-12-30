Zacks: Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $64.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.93 million and the lowest is $63.61 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $75.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $262.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.49 million to $265.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.98 million to $272.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 237,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Margin

