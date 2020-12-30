Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares were down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,339,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,916,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.