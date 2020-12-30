Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 5%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares were down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,339,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,916,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.89.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.