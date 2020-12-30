Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.42. 4,976,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,891,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 65.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 904,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 359,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 868,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 918,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

