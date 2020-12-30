3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69. 2,984,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,907,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

DDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.