Tezos Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $172.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 755,249,675 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.