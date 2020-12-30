Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 132,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 360,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts have commented on VNTR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $331.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.