DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $33,805.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00553656 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,131,885 coins and its circulating supply is 4,916,320,031 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.