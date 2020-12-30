VIG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,833.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VIG has a total market cap of $868,737.70 and approximately $1,833.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,586.65 or 0.99949778 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027626 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00349900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00533642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00136931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00032953 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,128,877 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

