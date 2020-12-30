Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

