MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGI. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $409.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

