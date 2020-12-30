Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $111.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $1,094,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,538.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,099 shares of company stock worth $16,411,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,335,000. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,542. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

