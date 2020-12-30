Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 471,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 44.8% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. 84,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

