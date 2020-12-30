OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $9,198,161.91 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 235,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,125. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. BidaskClub cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
