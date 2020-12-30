OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells $9,198,161.91 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 235,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,125. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. BidaskClub cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

