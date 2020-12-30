Alexander Otto Sells 113,100 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SITE Centers alerts:

On Thursday, December 24th, Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,277.60.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4,320.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.