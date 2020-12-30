Alexander Otto Sells 113,100 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00.
Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 24th, Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $20,277.60.
- On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00.
- On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $4,747,537.60.
- On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44.
SITE Centers stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4,320.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
