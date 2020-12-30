Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) EVP Sells $119,595.00 in Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

