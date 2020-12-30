Geeq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $227,207.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $227,207.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00566354 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00155669 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00304167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEEQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.