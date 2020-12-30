Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $858,107.33 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $858,107.33 and approximately $11,024.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029432 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

