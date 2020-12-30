JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post $607.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.14 million and the lowest is $594.80 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $320,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 451,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 6,276,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,965,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

