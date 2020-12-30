Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMD. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE VMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 511,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,446. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

