Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CVCY remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

