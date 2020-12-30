Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 488,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 310,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 81.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

