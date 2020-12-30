Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 5.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $43.92. Approximately 400,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 459,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $246,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.