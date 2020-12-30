Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.69. 551,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 750,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $389.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

