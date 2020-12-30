ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading Up 5.9%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 4,000,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,080% from the average daily volume of 339,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $172.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.00.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,706,139 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $6,117,980.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,766,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,445 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.