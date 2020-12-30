USD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. USD Coin has a market cap of $3.68 billion and $1.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, CoinEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.74 or 0.02571879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,706,429,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,682,526,604 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Poloniex, OKEx, CPDAX, Crex24, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Korbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

