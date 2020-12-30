Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.13 million and $3,755.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Token Store. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00567388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00155311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00300980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

